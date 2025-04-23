Advocates worry about new Ontario Science Centre contract

Send this page to someone via email

As the Ford government works to move the Ontario Science Centre from its historic home to a new flagship location on the waterfront, the province is looking for a consultant to guide the vision, a move that’s setting off alarm bells for some advocates.

The province is in the midst of relocating the science centre from Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue to Ontario Place, after shuttering its current home last year in a move justified by apparent structural issues with the building’s roof.

Closing the science centre was a controversial move which sparked political backlash and local protests, with advocates claiming that the government had allowed the building to fall into a state of disrepair to justify moving the attraction to Ontario Place.

The decision to move the science centre to Ontario Place was announced in the spring of 2023 and abruptly sped up the next year, when it was closed with only a few hours’ notice.

As part of the move to Ontario Place, the government has issued a call for bids on a contract to help guide the science centre’s mission and programming at its new home.

“The Ontario Science Centre’s 10-year Strategic Master Plan will help to identify ways for the organization to fulfill its provincial mandate,” a spokesperson told Global News.

“As preparations move ahead for the new Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place, this 10-year Strategic Plan will help guide the organization through the interim period. It will also help to define strategies and programming at the new facility to position the Science Centre for success.”

Critics of the government suggested its plan was back-to-front.

Jason Ash, the co-chair of the advocacy group Save Ontario Science Centre, said documents like a 10-year strategic plan should be used to work out if moving locations is a good idea.

“In this case, the strategic plan is coming years after the relocation decision has been made and the closure has occurred,” he said. “So, that seems backwards to us.”

Ash also questioned whether the government needs to pay an external consultant to come up with its future casting plan.

“It seems the government absolutely should have the skills in-house — whether the leadership team at Ontario Science Centre, the leadership team at Infrastructure Ontario or just the Ontario Public Service in general,” he said.

“We are confused and concerned why it even needs to go out for a private tender.”

The government indicated that the final cost of the contract is not available and will be determined as consultants bid on it.

Ontario NDP MPP Chris Glover said the science centre at its original location was a “global leader” and called the decision to move it “shameful.”

“They’re starting from scratch — they’ve laid off the people with the expertise,” he said. “It’s shameful and it’s really hard for our kids. A whole generation of kids is going to miss out on that kind of science education.”