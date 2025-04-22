Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Quebec declares end to measles outbreak after no cases reported for 32 days

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Measles outbreak in Canada'
Measles outbreak in Canada
Canada is experiencing a significant measles outbreak, with 2025 becoming the worst year since the disease was eliminated nearly 30 years ago. Ontario is the worst hit with more than 150 new cases reported just last week alone. Meanwhile, Alberta and Saskatchewan have seen their case counts nearly double in just a few days. One infectious disease expert says vaccination is key – Apr 12, 2025
Quebec’s Health Department has declared an end to the measles outbreak in the province.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday the department determined the outbreak was over after no new cases were reported over the weekend.

Marie-Christine Patry says an outbreak can be considered over if 32 days pass without a new reported infection.

Quebec’s outbreak began in December 2024, and involved a contagious traveller who had visited the province before they were diagnosed.

Most of the province’s cases — 32 out of 40 — were reported in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

The federal government says there have been 880 measles cases reported in five provinces so far in 2025, with the vast majority — 804 — in Ontario.

Patry says there hasn’t been a new case of measles reported in Quebec since March 18.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

