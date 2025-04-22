Quebec declares end to measles outbreak after no cases reported for 32 days

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s Health Department has declared an end to the measles outbreak in the province.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday the department determined the outbreak was over after no new cases were reported over the weekend.

Marie-Christine Patry says an outbreak can be considered over if 32 days pass without a new reported infection.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Quebec’s outbreak began in December 2024, and involved a contagious traveller who had visited the province before they were diagnosed.

Most of the province’s cases — 32 out of 40 — were reported in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

The federal government says there have been 880 measles cases reported in five provinces so far in 2025, with the vast majority — 804 — in Ontario.

Patry says there hasn’t been a new case of measles reported in Quebec since March 18.