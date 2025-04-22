Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Miscommunication blamed for some Manitoba inmates being unable to vote: report

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Elections Canada on the big turnout for early voting'
Elections Canada on the big turnout for early voting
RELATED: Millions of Canadians took advantage of advance voting to cast their ballot for Canada's next prime minister. Global News Morning speaks with James Hale of Elections BC about the numbers and how B.C. compared to the rest of the country.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A report from Manitoba’s elections commissioner says roughly half of the inmates at a jail west of Winnipeg did not get the chance to vote in the last provincial election.

Commissioner Bill Bowles says miscommunication and a series of events resulted in the polls closing and election workers leaving the Headingley Correctional Centre before many inmates could cast ballots.

Bowles says what happened on voting day in October 2023 was unfortunate and accidental, so he is not recommending any charges under the Elections Act.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Part of the issue was that two teams of elections workers were supposed to go to the jail, but only one team went.

Polling stations can stay open well after 8 p.m. to allow voting to finish, but voting officers mistakenly believed they had to pack up and get back to the returning office before 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Manitoba has outlined a list of changes to the process, and Bowles says they are reasonable and should be effective.

Click to play video: 'First Nations election issues'
First Nations election issues
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices