Homes damaged, residents displaced after fire starts in vehicle at Langley townhouse complex

At least five homes suffered heavy damage from an early morning fire at a Langley townhouse complex on Tuesday.

The blaze appears to have begun from a pickup truck near one of the units at 205th Street and 66th Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

It then quickly spread to a number of nearby units and between 12 and 16 people had to leave their homes.

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Langley RCMP said investigators are still determining the cause of the fire but said preliminary information suggests that it originated in the vehicle and spread.

Officers will remain in the area throughout the day as the investigation continues, police said. Motorists and other road users are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes where possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and reference file 2025-11918.