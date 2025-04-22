Canada Soccer to honour veteran Desiree Scott at May friendly in her native Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will play a pair of women’s soccer friendlies against Haiti in Winnipeg and Montreal in FIFA’s May-June international window.

The May 31 game at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg has been dubbed a “special celebration match honouring the extraordinary international career” of veteran midfielder Desiree Scott, a native Winnipegger who has announced her international retirement.

The Montreal game is scheduled for June 3 at Stade Saputo.

The 37-year-old Scott, who came out of retirement to play for Ottawa Rapid FC in the inaugural Northern Super League season, won 187 caps from 2010 to 2024 with 144 starts.

“Representing Canada has been one of my life’s greatest accomplishments,” Scott said in a Canada Soccer statement. “It has been a team that I’ve been so fortunate to call family and to make history with, and the ride has been nothing short of amazing. I have given my all to our country and just want to say thank you. I am forever grateful.”

Canada, ranked seventh in the world, has won all three previous meetings with No. 53 Haiti.

Former captain Christine Sinclair scored four times the last time they met, a 6-0 win for Canada in a January 2012 Olympic qualifier in Vancouver. Before that, Canada won 11-1 in October 2022 in Victoria — with four goals from Sinclair and three from Charmaine Hooper — and 2-0 in April 1991 in Port-au-Prince.

A fierce defensive midfielder, Scott was known as “The Destroyer” for her ability to break up opposing attacks.

But she has only played for Canada twice — in friendlies against Mexico in Toronto and Montreal in June 2024 — since November 2022. Knee surgery and other setbacks sidelined her.

Scott, then with the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League, announced last October she would retire at the end of the 2024 NWSL season. But in January, she reversed that decision and signed with Ottawa, which kicks off its NSL schedule Sunday against visiting AFC Toronto.

Scott competed in three World Cups (Germany 2011, Canada 2015, and France 2019) and three Olympic Games, winning bronze medals in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016 and gold in Tokyo in 2021.

“Desiree has been a cornerstone of the women’s national team program, inspiring countless players with her hard work, spirit, and commitment to the growth of the game,” said Canada coach Casey Stoney. “We are excited to carry on her legacy and honour her in Winnipeg and add two home matches for fans this spring.” ​

Scott was 15 when she made her debut in the Canadian youth program in 2003 and 22 when she made her senior debut in February 2010 in a 2-1 win over Switzerland at the Cyprus Cup.

Scott, who played five years at the University of Manitoba where she was named team MVP three times and the Bison Sports Female Athlete of the Year in 2009-10, was appointed to the Order of Manitoba in 2022 and inducted into the Canada West Hall of Fame in 2019.

“Desi has not only been a remarkable player but also a true ambassador for our sport and for our nation,” said Canada Soccer president Peter Augruso. “Her passion, resilience, and leadership have inspired so many across Canada, and she leaves a lasting legacy behind.”

Winnipeg last hosted the Canadian women in June 2017 when Canada defeated 3-1 in a game that saw Scott earn her 125th cap.

The Canadian women last played in Montreal in June 2024, defeating Mexico 2-0 at Stade Saputo. The game marked Scott’s return from her knee injury.

Scott played club football for both FC Kansas City and the Kansas City Current, also playing for the Utah Royals in the NWSL, England’s Notts County and the Vancouver Whitecaps women.