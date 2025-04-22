Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Automatic licence plate reader finds suspended Ontario driver, $20K worth of drugs: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 am
1 min read
A photo of the drugs OPP say they seized. View image in full screen
A photo of the drugs OPP say they seized. Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police say their automatic licence plate readers alerted them to a suspended driver, alongside $20,000 worth of illicit drugs.

Police said on April 17, they conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in the township of Armour, an hour south of North Bay.

Their automatic licence plate recognition (ALPR) technology notified police there of a suspended driver, the force said.

“Additionally, police seized amounts of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, Oxycodone pills, digital scale, baggies, debt list, and cell phones,” police said, adding that the estimated street value for the drugs seized was approximately $20,000.

Both the driver and a passenger were arrested.

A 37-year-old and a 56-year-old from West Nipissing face several charges, including possession of substances such as cocaine, opioids and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. The driver was also charged with driving while under suspension.

Police forces across Ontario have been using ALPR technology in their cruisers to assist in keeping roads safer.

ALPRs are camera systems that photograph licence plates. All plates within the camera’s scanning range are captured automatically. As the system scans and captures images, officers receive a “hit” when a plate matches one from their hotlist.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

