Canada

Wreck Beach drowning victim identified as 26-year-old international student

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 21, 2025 10:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wreck Beach drowning victim identified as 26-year-old international student'
Wreck Beach drowning victim identified as 26-year-old international student
Wreck Beach drowning victim identified as 26-year-old international student
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The man who drowned at Vancouver’s Wreck Beach last week has been identified by family as a 26-year-old international student.

Rahul Ranwa drowned around 3 p.m. last Thursday at the popular beach near UBC.

A bystander went into the ocean in an attempt to rescue him, but police said they had to return to the shore for their safety and lost sight of him.

Click to play video: 'Man presumed drowned near Wreck Beach'
Man presumed drowned near Wreck Beach
Trending Now

Ranwa’s body was found near Third Beach on Friday following an exhausting search.

Story continues below advertisement

Ranwa arrived in Canada last year and was studying business at Vancouver Community College.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for funeral costs and to help his parents pay off his student debt.

AdChoices