Wreck Beach drowning victim identified as 26-year-old international student

The man who drowned at Vancouver’s Wreck Beach last week has been identified by family as a 26-year-old international student.

Rahul Ranwa drowned around 3 p.m. last Thursday at the popular beach near UBC.

A bystander went into the ocean in an attempt to rescue him, but police said they had to return to the shore for their safety and lost sight of him.

Ranwa’s body was found near Third Beach on Friday following an exhausting search.

Ranwa arrived in Canada last year and was studying business at Vancouver Community College.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for funeral costs and to help his parents pay off his student debt.