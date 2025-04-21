Province of B.C. files to seize Langley home where drug lab caused deadly explosion

Send this page to someone via email

The Langley, B.C., home where a deadly explosion happened earlier this year could be handed over to the province.

In a notice of civil claim it states the owners were convicted of another grow-op in 2004 and allege this property was partly or entirely paid for with illegal money, and if the property is returned to the owners they will have profited from their illegal activity.

The document states that the defendant, Hung Manh Tran and his wife, Thi Ngoan Lam, bought the house on 196 Street in June, 2023.

The house exploded, caught fire and collapsed in the quiet residential neighbourhood on Feb. 28.

Surveillance video from a residence across from the home at 7340 196 Street captured the thunderous blast which jolted the Willowbrook neighbourhood around 10:40 a.m.

Two people, Tran and another man with the same last name, were critically injured in the explosion and were airlifted to the hospital.

Lam died in the blast and her body was discovered in the rubble of the home.

Their home was destroyed. At least four more homes, including one that was operating a daycare, were significantly damaged. The blast also triggered an evacuation of the area.

On Feb. 28, Langley RCMP executed a search warrant at the home and found cannabis and a cannabis preparation/processing laboratory, including butane/propane tanks and cannabis packaging materials.

According to the notice of civil claim the occupants did not have an authorization, licence, or permit to sell or distribute, possess, possess for the purpose of sale or distribution, produce, cultivate, propagate or harvest cannabis.

There was also no authorization, licence or permit for the sale, distribution, possession, possession for the purpose of sale or distribution, production, cultivation, propagation or harvesting of cannabis associated with the property.

The cannabis was being produced for distribution, sale and supply, which is contrary to the Cannabis Act and therefore, the property is “proceeds and an instrument of unlawful activity,” the documents state.

It also discloses that the occupants failed to declare taxable income and some or all of the funds used to acquire and maintain the home were proceeds of the unlawful activity and/or tax evasion.

In a statement, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg said that while he cannot comment on civil forfeiture actions before the courts, “civil forfeiture represents a crucial tool in undermining the profits of criminal activity.

“The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office is the national leader in deploying innovative tools to enhance the use of civil forfeiture against the profits and tools of criminal organizations.”

In 2004, Tran and Lam were convicted of production of marijuana (cannabis) and possession of marijuana (cannabis) for the purpose of trafficking.

Tran received a 12-month jail sentence and 12 months’ probation while Lam received a 12-month conditional sentence.

The house was last assessed at $1.5 million.

Residents in six homes around the drug lab, including a daycare operating next door, won’t be able to return for months as restoration work is underway.

“It’s taking longer than we anticipated it would,” neighbour Mark Mullens told Global News.

“Even our own insurance company is sort of dragging their feet on it, and I think everyone’s trying to figure out what’s going to be done with the house that exploded and what’s gonna happen with that house.”

Crown counsel have not approved any criminal charges in the case and none of the civil claims have been proven in court.