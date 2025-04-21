Whiteout parties a boon to downtown and Winnipeg’s morale, chamber says

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers are set to show up en masse to the city’s downtown Monday evening, as the Jets take on the St. Louis Blues for the second game in their best-of-seven playoff series.

The Jets took Game 1 with a 5-3 home victory on Saturday — a day that also marked the return of a Winnipeg playoff tradition: the whiteout. In addition to the fans watching the game from inside the sold-out Canada Life Centre, thousands of Jets supporters celebrated on the streets surrounding the downtown arena.

The sudden growth of the downtown population during home playoff games is a huge boost to the city’s economy, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce’s Loren Remillard says.

Remillard told Global Winnipeg that, according to one study, a home game in the NHL playoffs can potentially generate $1-3 million in economic spinoffs to the host city.

The frenzied activity around the playoffs and whiteout street parties are doing just that, Remillard said.

“We hope that every Winnipegger is going to come down and support the team — in the building, around the building,” he said.

“But, as well, support the local restaurants, hospitality, bars, and other entertainment venues in and around the arena … and throughout the entire city.

“Really, that’s what we’re talking about (with) the economic impact around them making the playoffs.”

The celebratory vibe downtown, he said, also provides a much-needed chance for Winnipeggers to celebrate after what has been a difficult year for many so far amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.

“We need the win right now — not just on the ice but as a community,” he said. “There’s a lot of consternation out there — anxiety, frustration with some of what’s transpiring with our trade partner.

“Right now, people need to celebrate, and I think that’s where the Jets making the playoffs, the whiteouts are really going to be a significant morale boost for our community.”

Inside the arena, staff have been very busy — not only with playoff preparations, but also juggling concerts in between games.

Canada Life Centre played host to rappers Nelly and Ja Rule on Friday, the first playoff game Saturday, Winnipeg rock icons Bachman Turner Overdrive on Sunday and now Game 2 of the Jets-Blues series Monday night.

True North Sports + Entertainment’s Ed Meichsner told 680 CJOB’s The Start that a team of 20 staff members are responsible for converting the arena from one event to another — while preserving the arena’s ice surface, which was recently voted by NHL players as third-best in the league.

“We cover the 17,000-square-foot ice surface with a material called arena deck,” Meichsner said.

“It’s an insulated board about an inch and a half thick, and it protects the ice but it also keeps the environment warm for the fan overtop of the surfaces. That’s Step 1 of multi-steps in the process.”

Whiteout gear is also flying off the shelves for the Jets’ playoff run.

Rishi Chandar, True North’s manager of retail operations, told The Start the club is doing its best to maintain stock of team gear at all of its official stores — including the one in Canada Life Centre.

Unsurprisingly, a certain type of Jets merch is outselling all the rest, thanks to the whiteout tradition.

“Anything and everything white — if it’s white, we’ll probably sell it,” Chandar said.

“It’s everything from headwear, caps, apparel, from hoodies, crew fleeces, T-shirts, you name it. Everything white is popular.”

Chandar said the Jets are also selling a lot of other merchandise from Canadian and local brands.