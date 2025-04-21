Canadian, global leaders remember Pope Francis as ‘world’s conscience’

Send this page to someone via email

Tributes are pouring in from around the world for the late Pope Francis hours after his death, with world leaders remembering him as a voice of “moral clarity, spiritual courage and boundless compassion.”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney started his campaign event in Prince Edward Island with a tribute to the late pontiff.

“I want to speak of someone who just passed and who deeply and profoundly touched lives of billions. Pope Francis was a voice of moral clarity, spiritual courage and boundless compassion. He was, in many respects, the world’s conscience, never hesitating to challenge the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable,” said Carney, who is a practising Catholic.

“During his papal visit to Canada in 2022, his apology on residential schools was a crucial step in moving the church forward in its journey towards meaningful reconciliation.”

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in a statement remembered the Pope as “a beacon of hope and compassion, spreading messages of peace, love and understanding throughout the world.”

Simon said he had a legacy of “humility, social justice and environmental stewardship.”

Simon, the first Indigenous person to serve as Canada’s governor general, recalled attending his 2022 apology to residential school survivors.

“It was a testament to his commitment to respect, dialogue and collaboration across cultures and faiths—values he held dear throughout his papacy. May his soul rest in peace, and may his teachings continue to inspire us to build a better world for all,” she said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also remembered the Pope’s visit to Canada as he offered his condolences to Catholics around the world.

“We remember especially his historic ‘penitential pilgrimage’ to Canada, when he sought to begin a process of Reconciliation by the Church with his apology ‘for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous Peoples,’” Poilievre said in a statement.

“We join in thankful prayer with the Catholic faithful for his legacy of humble service and his message of love that will continue to inspire a world in need of hope.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the Pope’s life was an example that will not be forgotten.

“Pope Francis showed the world that faith can be a force for justice. He spoke plainly about poverty, inequality, and the climate crisis,” he said.

Singh recalled attending the papal apology for residential school survivors in 2022.

“I attended his visit in 2022 where he offered an apology for the Catholic church’s role in residential schools. For many survivors, this apology was not enough. For others, it was a step towards recognition of the harm and trauma they experienced,” he said.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet offered condolences to all Quebecers who identify as Catholic and Christian.

“May you experience this moment in serenity,” he said.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau, who is also a practicing Catholic, said, “What inspired me most, and helped me personally through our conversations, is how as a Jesuit he demonstrated that true rational thought finds its highest expression in compassion and service to all God’s creation.”

Trudeau added, “The legacy he left here in Canada, including his work on reconciliation, will continue to inspire Canadians forever. That brilliance of heart marked Francis’s life, and leadership.”

What are world leaders saying?

In a statement on Monday morning, King Charles III said the Pope will be remembered for his “tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.”

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month. We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ,” the King said.

Javier Milei, president of the Pope’s home country of Argentina, said, “As President, as an Argentine, and, fundamentally, as a man of faith, I bid farewell to the Holy Father and stand with all of us who are today dealing with this sad news.”

U.S. Vice-President J.D. Vance, who met the Pope just hours before his death, said, “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

The White House had a single-line tribute on its official X account.

“Rest in Peace, Pope Francis,” the White House said.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer said, “Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Pope’s life was “devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.”

“He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!” Zelenskyy said.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said, “Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss.”

Former U.S. presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama also shared their tributes in statements.

“He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him,” said Biden, a practising Catholic.

“As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church,” Biden added, calling him a “Pope for everyone.”

Obama said, “Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another.”

Pope Francis, an advocate for the rights of migrants and refugees around the world, also received tributes from UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

“You stood up and spoke out — relentlessly — for the poor, the persecuted, the victims of war, the refugees, the migrants. May you continue to give us faith and courage in this brutal world,” Grandi said.