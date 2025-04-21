Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Officer-involved shooting in Toronto leaves 1 person seriously injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 21, 2025 6:50 am
1 min read
Image from the scene. View image in full screen
Image from the scene. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Police say there was an “interaction” between one of their officers, who discharged their gun, and another person during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle stop was near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paramedics told Global News one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and another person was taken to hospital for minor injuries and an assessment.

Police said there were no injuries to the officer and the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted.

Trending Now

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

No other details were released.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices