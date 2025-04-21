Officer-involved shooting in Toronto leaves 1 person seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say there was an “interaction” between one of their officers, who discharged their gun, and another person during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle stop was near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and another person was taken to hospital for minor injuries and an assessment.

Police said there were no injuries to the officer and the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

No other details were released.