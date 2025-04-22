Teen dies in hospital after shooting with Toronto police officers during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a teenage boy has died in hospital just over a day after he struck by gunfire involving Toronto police officers during a traffic stop.

News of the death came on Tuesday morning with the revelation the boy — who had previously simply been referred to as a male victim — was 16 years old.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which acts as the police watchdog investigating various incidents such as officer-involved shootings, said the traffic stop was near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

A Toronto police officer had stopped an Infiniti in relation to a Highway Traffic Act infraction — it was missing a front licence plate, the SIU said.

Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for the SIU, said on Monday that Toronto police had reported an exchange of gunfire around the time two officers fired their weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

A 16-year-old boy was struck by the gunfire. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, the SIU said.

In an update on Tuesday, the SIU said the teen died from his injuries this morning. A post-mortem examination is being scheduled.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The SIU is canvassing witnesses in the area, and anyone with video footage. The agency said six people were in the vehicle that was stopped and there are also witness officers to be questioned.

It is unclear if the teen killed during the gunfire had fired gunshots, or if he was a driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

Global News obtained video from the incident showing an exchange of gunfire surrounding the red Infiniti.

There were no serious injuries to the Toronto Police officers.

View image in full screen Vehicle from the scene. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Alongside the SIU, Toronto police are working on their own investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Toronto police is also conducting a parallel criminal investigation; they have an interest in this as well,” Denette said.

“Last I checked, there was a search warrant that they were trying to get to get access to that [vehicle]. We believe there is a firearm in that vehicle, however, I can’t speak to if it is indeed a firearm or whatnot because we simply have not examined it.”

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact the SIU.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan