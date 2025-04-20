Menu

Canada

Fire breaks out on grounds of steel plant northeast of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
Fire breaks out at steel plant in Montreal. View image in full screen
Firefighters using aerial ladders drench a pile of scrapped vehicles with water after a fire broke out at an ArcelorMittal facility in Contrecoeur, Quebec. HO-Ville de Contrecour/ The Canadian Press
A fire broke out this morning on the grounds of an ArcelorMittal steel factory in the Montérégie region of Quebec.

The fire began around 4 a.m. in scrapped vehicles outside the plant, according to the city of Contrecoeur, located about 50 kilometres northeast of Montreal on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River.

A city spokesperson says there were no injuries and the fire was under control by the late morning, though the cause remains unknown.

The city says initial air quality analyses by the Quebec Environment Department do not show dangerous toxicity in the smoke from the blaze.

A plume of smoke travelled toward municipalities bordering the Richelieu River, the city says, but no evacuations were ordered and the smoke was almost extinguished by the late morning.

The city spokesperson says 40 firefighters are involved in the operation, and they hope the fire will be out by the late afternoon.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

