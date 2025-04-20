Frozen pastries recalled in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia

See more sharing options

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning consumers across multiple provinces that two brands of frozen pastries have been recalled due to salmonella concerns.

The federal authority says Sweet Cream brand and D. Effe T. brand frozen pastries in the apollini mignon, mini lobster tail, Apollo K2, big lobstertail, sfogliata Napoli, big sfoglia Napoli, mini sfogliatella and mini sflogliatella cioccolato varieties are affected.

The recall has been issued for Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, but the CFIA warns the recalled product could have been distributed to other provinces and territories.

The CFIA says the product might have been sold in clerk-served packages or smaller packages without a label, or in a package that doesn’t bear the same brand or product name.

Food contaminated with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make someone sick, and the CFIA says young children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious or even deadly infections.

Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.