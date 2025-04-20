Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Frozen pastries recalled in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2025 10:11 am
1 min read
Fig and Manchego Pastries are seen in this Tuesday, June 17, 2008 photo. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning consumers across multiple provinces that two brands of frozen pastries have been recalled due to salmonella concerns. View image in full screen
Fig and Manchego Pastries are seen in this Tuesday, June 17, 2008 photo. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning consumers across multiple provinces that two brands of frozen pastries have been recalled due to salmonella concerns. AP Photo/Larry Crowe
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning consumers across multiple provinces that two brands of frozen pastries have been recalled due to salmonella concerns.

The federal authority says Sweet Cream brand and D. Effe T. brand frozen pastries in the apollini mignon, mini lobster tail, Apollo K2, big lobstertail, sfogliata Napoli, big sfoglia Napoli, mini sfogliatella and mini sflogliatella cioccolato varieties are affected.

The recall has been issued for Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, but the CFIA warns the recalled product could have been distributed to other provinces and territories.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The CFIA says the product might have been sold in clerk-served packages or smaller packages without a label, or in a package that doesn’t bear the same brand or product name.

Food contaminated with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make someone sick, and the CFIA says young children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious or even deadly infections.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Click to play video: '61 sickened in 5 provinces in salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries'
61 sickened in 5 provinces in salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices