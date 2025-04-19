Car enthusiasts immersed in automotive history at Draggins car show

Dedicated car lovers in Saskatoon took in rare and vintage rides during the 63rd annual Draggins car show.
More than 270 unique vehicles were on display, each one with its own compelling story told by proud owners.
Saskatoon British Car Club members Mark Millard and Barry Anderson both own a make of Jaguar from two distinct eras, which they hope will continue to stand the test of time out on the road.
“If we can keep them going and preserve that history and, as my aunt said, ‘History creates culture,'” Millard said. “That’s an incredible saying, and I think that’s where we want to be. That’s what I want to do, that’s what I’m doing for now.”
