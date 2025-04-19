Menu

Politics

Federal Conservative leader proposes letting judges order drug treatment for addiction

By Craig Lord and Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2025 1:56 pm
1 min read
Advance polls open after final federal leadership debate
RELATED VIDEO (From April 19, 2025): Some voters are reporting waits of up to two hours to mark their ballots at advance polls. Voting began Friday, as federal leaders hoped to capitalize on their debate performance to sway voters ahead of election day April 21. Mercedes Stephenson breaks down the key moments with Nivrita Ganguly.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a change in laws to allow judges to order drug treatment for those struggling with addiction.

Poilievre is in Richmond, B.C. on Saturday expanding on his plans to tackle addiction in Canada.

His idea would give judges the option to order mandatory drug treatment as a substitute for incarceration.

The proposal would apply to offenders whose only crimes are connected to possessing small quantities of drugs and other non-violent infractions.

Poilievre would also require rehabilitation programs in prisons for more serious offenders.

He says these proposals are appropriate in cases where those struggling with serious addiction have lost the capacity to seek recovery on their own.

More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

