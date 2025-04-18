Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith embarks upon week-long trade trip to Japan, South Korea

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2025 5:35 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responds to a question following a speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network national conference in Ottawa on April 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responds to a question following a speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network national conference in Ottawa on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s premier is on her way across the Pacific for a week of meetings in Japan and South Korea.

Danielle Smith’s office issued a news release saying she will depart Friday, adding the purpose of the trip is to “grow Alberta’s energy, agriculture and other markets in Asia.”

While in Japan, the release says Smith will meet with government officials, importers and energy and agricultural sector leaders.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says she’ll promote Alberta as the “partner of choice” to meet Japan’s growing demand for energy and food security.

Later, it says Smith will head to Gangwon State, South Korea, which has a longstanding sister province relationship with Alberta.

The release notes Korean companies have made a number of substantial investments in the province, with several establishing Canadian headquarters in Calgary.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In 2024, it says Japan was Alberta’s third-largest export market, with Alberta’s exports to Japan totalling almost $2.7 billion, and energy exports making up almost $1 billion of that total.

Bilateral trade between Alberta and South Korea totalled about $1.5 billion in 2024, the release said.

It further noted Alberta’s total exports to the region in 2024 totalled $1.2 billion and consisted primarily of energy, nickel, meat and wood pulp.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices