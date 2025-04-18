Firefighters respond to large blaze burning in Surrey commercial building

See more sharing options

A large fire broke out in a Surrey commercial building on Friday morning.

Black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building at 154th Street and 104th Avenue.

Multiple trucks and firefighters responded to the blaze and remain on the scene.

It is not known at this time how the fire started but an investigation will be underway once the flames are extinguished.

The building contains a cellphone clinic and a massage therapy business.

Global News has reached out to the Surrey Fire Department for more information.