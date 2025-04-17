Close races in Alberta ridings could mean strong voter turnout in advance polls: expert

Advance polls for the upcoming federal election open on Friday and there are predictions that close races, both nationally and in a number of Alberta ridings, could translate to strong voter turnout.

“Anytime people really feel like their vote can make a difference and it matters to them who wins, we see those numbers go up, and this is competitive election,” said Mount Royal University political scientist, Lori Williams.

“The polls are still relatively close, so we could still be looking at the difference between majority minority government,” added Williams.

View image in full screen Mount Royal University Political Scientist Lori Williams said anytime people think their vote can make a difference in an election, the number of ballots cast, usually goes up. Global News

With many riding boundaries being redrawn and three new ridings added in Alberta, several races could be closer than usual.

Story continues below advertisement

In Calgary, Williams said Calgary Confederation, Calgary McKnight, Calgary Skyview and Calgary Centre could be close races.

In Edmonton, there are now nine ridings, after one was added and the ridings of most of the others redrawn.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re seeing province-wide polling suggesting that the Liberals are at 30 per cent. We know that there are as many as ten writings that could be in play,” added Williams.

View image in full screen Elections Canada spokesperson Leanne Nyrfa said advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Global News

For those who are planning to cast a ballot this weekend, you’ll need to be a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years of age on election day.

You should have also received a voter card in the mail — if not, it means you’re not registered to vote and you’ll need to contact Elections Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can go online at elections.ca and enter your postal code and the voter information service and that will tell you where you can go to vote and you can register before you vote,” said Elections Canada spokesperson, Leanne Nyrfa.

Alternatively, she says, “You can call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868 and you get registered over the phone and they’ll tell you your polling location.”

When you get to the polling station, you’ll also be asked to prove your identity.

“If you’ve got a government-issued piece of identification that has your photo, your name and your address on it — for example, a driver’s licence — that would be all that you need,” said Nyrfa. “If you don’t have that, you can use two other pieces of ID that have your name and one of them must have your address on it.”

View image in full screen With many Alberta riding boundaries being redrawn, several new ones added, and polls showing a close race nationally, there are expectations of a higher-than-normal voter turnout. Global News

The advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and for those looking to avoid a lineup, Nyrfa said the best time is usually before 10:00 a.m. or after 1:00 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it’s also Easter weekend, and while that means some people may prioritize spending time with family over casting a ballot, Nyrfa said voting can also be done in person at any Elections Canada office until April 22.

Registered voters can also request a mail-in ballot, or they can wait to vote on election day which is April 28.