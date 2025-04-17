Haley Joel Osment arrested at ski resort for public intoxication

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Haley Joel Osment was arrested for alleged public intoxication at a ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., according to the Mammoth Lakes Police Department.

A representative for the police department confirmed that Osment, 37, was booked for alleged public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance on April 8 after he was identified as an “unruly skier.”

Osment was held by ski patrol until around 2 p.m., when law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Sgt. Jason Heilman of the Mammoth Lakes PD told the outlet that Osment is no longer in police custody.

According to People, the Mono County district attorney will decide whether or not to prosecute Osment’s case. Representatives for the Blink Twice actor have not released a statement in response to Osment’s arrest.

This isn’t the first time Osment has found himself in legal trouble.

In 2018, the Sixth Sense actor was involved in a “public verbal scuffle” on Super Bowl Sunday with American Airlines employees at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Osment allegedly got upset at the American Airlines gate after he missed his flight. Police received a call about an “unruly passenger” but when they arrived, the actor was nowhere to be found.

An hour after authorities responded to the call, Osment reportedly returned to the scene and made verbal threats. When police returned, Osment disappeared again.

“A passenger on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 4, missed their flight at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. As a courtesy, they were placed on standby for another flight this morning from Las Vegas,” a representative for American Airlines said in a statement to People in 2018.

“Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members this morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening.”

In August 2006, Osment was charged with misdemeanour drunk driving after he broke his rib in a car crash when he was 18. Authorities said the actor’s blood-alcohol level was measured after the crash at .16 per cent, which is twice the legal limit.

The actor pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana, according to CBS. He was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay $1,500 in fines and spend 60 hours in an alcohol rehabilitation and education program.

Earlier this year, Osment’s sister, Emily Osment, revealed that her brother had lost his home in January in the Los Angeles wildfires.

In an Instagram post on Jan. 26, Emily wrote, “Devastated for my mother my father and my brother who lost their homes in the Altadena fire. Community is everything and I know i’m heavily leaning on mine right now-and that’s okay! So much love for my beautiful, aching city. We will rebuild.”