Alberta pauses some of its fight-back plan against America ‘in the spirit of diplomacy’

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is pausing the anti-American procurement policy it announced more than a month ago to fight U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally says since the province’s retaliatory measures were first announced in early March, Trump’s administration has put a hold on further tariffs.

Nally says, “in the spirit of diplomacy,” Alberta has decided to pause any further escalations.

Citing a “broken trust” with America more than a month ago, Smith said Alberta would ensure the government, along with agencies, school boards, municipalities and Crown corporations, would not purchase goods and services from U.S. companies.

2:34 Alberta bans future US liquor purchases

Nally says the province will continue with its ban on buying American liquor and video lottery terminals until a new North American free trade agreement can be renegotiated.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Alberta officially kicked off an advertising campaign encouraging consumers to “buy local.”

— More to come…