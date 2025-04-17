Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Alberta pauses some of its fight-back plan against America ‘in the spirit of diplomacy’

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government responds to tariffs imposed by the United States'
Alberta government responds to tariffs imposed by the United States
The Alberta provincial government is changing its procurement policy, prioritizing purchases from Canadian suppliers. Adam MacVicar reports – Mar 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is pausing the anti-American procurement policy it announced more than a month ago to fight U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally says since the province’s retaliatory measures were first announced in early March, Trump’s administration has put a hold on further tariffs.

Nally says, “in the spirit of diplomacy,” Alberta has decided to pause any further escalations.

Citing a “broken trust” with America more than a month ago, Smith said Alberta would ensure the government, along with agencies, school boards, municipalities and Crown corporations, would not purchase goods and services from U.S. companies.

Click to play video: 'Alberta bans future US liquor purchases'
Alberta bans future US liquor purchases
Trending Now

Nally says the province will continue with its ban on buying American liquor and video lottery terminals until a new North American free trade agreement can be renegotiated.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Alberta officially kicked off an advertising campaign encouraging consumers to “buy local.”

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices