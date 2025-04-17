Winnipeg cops seek brothers suspected in fatal February shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re looking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects who are wanted in connection with a double murder earlier this year.

Sheldon Catcheway, 33, and Shanastene McLeod, 35, were found dead at an Alfred Avenue home on Feb. 15.

Police said they’ve issued Canada-wide warrants for two brothers who were allegedly involved with the shootings — Jermain Gage Houle, who is wanted for second-degree murder, and Aaron Junior Houle, who faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

If you spot either man, you’re encouraged not to approach them, as they may be armed and dangerous, police warn.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPPS (8477).