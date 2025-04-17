Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek brothers suspected in fatal February shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 1:08 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada - according to a new study from the Fraser Institute - with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Winnipeg police say they’re looking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects who are wanted in connection with a double murder earlier this year.

Sheldon Catcheway, 33, and Shanastene McLeod, 35, were found dead at an Alfred Avenue home on Feb. 15.

Police said they’ve issued Canada-wide warrants for two brothers who were allegedly involved with the shootings — Jermain Gage Houle, who is wanted for second-degree murder, and Aaron Junior Houle, who faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

If you spot either man, you’re encouraged not to approach them, as they may be armed and dangerous, police warn.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPPS (8477).

Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say

