Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Integrity commissioner bans Ontario lobbyist over Greenbelt dealings

By Colin D'Mello & Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 1:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario lobbyist found to have violated rules, including relating to Greenbelt'
Ontario lobbyist found to have violated rules, including relating to Greenbelt
WATCH: An Ontario lobbyist with close connections to Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party violated the province’s lobbying rules, after requesting Greenbelt lands be removed on behalf of a client and offering government staff tickets to a hockey game. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports. – Mar 31, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A central figure in the Greenbelt scandal has been banned from lobbying the Ontario government for two years, after the province’s integrity watchdog determined the lobbyist illegally charged fees to influence public policy and put politicians in a conflict of interest position.

John Mutton, the former mayor of Clarington-turned lobbyist, allegedly violated the province’s Lobbyist Registration Act on multiple occasions, according to the integrity commissioner, on behalf of a client who wanted their lands removed from the Greenbelt in 2021 and 2022.

To influence the decision-making process, the commissioner said, Mutton’s firm organized political fundraisers for public office holders and offered politicians tickets to NBA games and other gifts, while also charging clients “success” fees totaling more than $600,000 for the work.

Click to play video: 'RCMP begin interviews in Ford government Greenbelt investigation'
RCMP begin interviews in Ford government Greenbelt investigation

The Ford government’s decision in 2022 to remove 7,400 acres of land from the Greenbelt led to public blowback, an active RCMP investigation, an apology and reversals from Premier Doug Ford.

Story continues below advertisement

The land was removed from the Greenbelt in 2022 in a move the auditor general suggested would benefit select developers by more than $8 billion. It was returned to its protected status the next year when Ford apologized.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As the Ford government began considering changes to the Greenbelt in 2022, Mutton’s lobbying firm, Municipal Solutions, signed a contract with a property owner in Clarington to convince the government to allow development on the land.

According to emails between the owner and Mutton, shared by the integrity commissioner, Mutton then met with Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing staff and claimed he would offer rounds of golf and tickets to a Toronto Raptors game.

Click to play video: '‘We have nothing to hide’: Ford addresses RCMP’s ongoing Ontario Greenbelt investigation'
‘We have nothing to hide’: Ford addresses RCMP’s ongoing Ontario Greenbelt investigation

The commissioner said Mutton also “organized a political fundraiser” to two public office holders, who he was also directly lobbying just two months before the 2022 provincial election.

Story continues below advertisement

Mutton, the commissioner alleged, then told another politician that he raised $5,000 at a political fundraiser and the funds directly benefitted the unnamed public office holder.

“Mr. Mutton’s several failures to register, use of contingency fees, and disregard of the conflict of interest prohibition undermine the Act’s purpose of transparency and public confidence in the independence of public sector decision making,” the integrity commissioner said.

The two-year ban, the most serious punishment the commissioner is legally allowed to hand out, reflected the “the significant number of serious contraventions,” it added.

Related News

Sponsored content

AdChoices