McDavid hits 100-point milestone as Oilers blank Sharks 3-0

Ty Emberson had a goal and an assist, Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots, and the Edmonton Oilers completed a four-game season series sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday night, in the regular-season finale for both teams.

“The last two games for me was kind of shaking off the rust a bit,” Skinner said.

“I think tonight I didn’t really feel too much rust, to be honest, so I felt pretty good. So, yeah, I’m just going to continue on moving forward, keep on growing — trying to get better and try to get my game as dialed in as I can, especially where we want to go.”

Max Jones and Corey Perry also scored goals while Connor McDavid had an assist on Emberson’s goal for his 100th point of the season.

“It’s nice to finish the season off with a victory,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It was nice seeing Connor get his hundredth point. Skinner getting a shutout — after his time off he’s come back with two games; two very solid performances.”

“Obviously we know the challenge is going to be a difficult one, heading into the next round.”

Knoblauch added “the majority of the guys are going to be ready for game one.”

McDavid hit the 100-point plateau for a fifth straight season and for the eighth time in his career, becoming the fourth player in NHL history to do so. Wayne Gretzky (15 times), Mario Lemieux (10) and Marcel Dionne (8) are the others.

Emberson scored at 8:20 of the first period, and the Oilers extended their lead at 10:17 of the second on Jones’ goal.

Perry added an empty-net goal late in the third period.

Alexandar Georgiev had 25 saves for San Jose, which lost its 11th straight (0-8-3).

Takeaways

Oilers: Gained momentum going into the playoffs with their fourth win in five games.

Sharks: The development of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith highlighted a season in which San Jose finished with the league’s worst record.

Key Moment

The Sharks honored Logan Couture with a video tribute during the first break in play a day after the team’s former captain and fan favorite announced his playing career was over due to an injury.

Key Stat

Edmonton held San Jose to 18 shots, six in each period.

Up Next

Edmonton next faces Los Angeles in a first-round playoff series (dates have not yet been announced). The Sharks enter next month’s draft lottery with the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick.