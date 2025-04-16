Canadiens finally clinch playoff spot with 4-2 win

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – Kaiden Guhle scored twice to lift the Montreal Canadiens into the playoffs with a crucial 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in their regular-season finale Wednesday night.

Nick Suzuki — with an assist — also scored while Jake Evans added an empty-net goal and Sam Montembeault made 28 saves for Montreal (40-31-11), which claimed the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

The Canadiens enter the post-season for the first time since reaching the Stanley Cup final in 2021. They’ll meet the Washington Capitals in a first-round series.

Taylor Hall, who also hit a post late, and Tyson Jost replied for playoff-bound Carolina (47-29-5), which rested several key players. Jost’s late goal created an anxious few minutes at the Bell Centre before Evans iced the game. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 16 shots.

The Canadiens needed at least one point to eliminate the Columbus Blue Jackets from playoff contention and secure the second Eastern Conference wild-card berth.

Montreal had missed opportunities to clinch in its three previous games. The Canadiens lost in regulation to the Ottawa Senators before falling in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs and suffering a shootout defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Expected to draw millions of viewers, the game’s high stakes even impacted the federal election campaign. The French-language debate took place two hours earlier than originally planned Wednesday to minimize a conflict. Quebec Premier Francois Legault was among the Canadiens fans in attendance.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Suzuki and Guhle scored 2:26 apart late in the second period to give the Canadiens a 3-1 lead. The goals came after Carolina controlled play most of the period, outshooting Montreal 14-5.

Hurricanes: Regulars Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin, Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook and Jackson Blake all took the game off. Skyler Brind’Amour, the son of Hurricanes head coach Rod, entered the lineup for his NHL debut, marking the eighth time in league history a player had his father as head coach.

KEY MOMENT

Suzuki received a pass from Alexandre Carrier at the left circle before calmly picking his spot short-side on Kochetkov to break a 1-1 tie with his 30th, sending the building into a frenzy. Guhle then added to the lead with a wrist shot of his own.

KEY STAT

Calder Trophy candidate Lane Hutson recorded his 60th assist to tie Larry Murphy (1980-81) for the most by a rookie defenceman in a single season.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Prepare for first-round series against Washington.

Hurricanes: Visit the Ottawa Senators in their regular-season finale Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.