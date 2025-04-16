Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Kelowna Actors’ Studio revives Hollywood classic

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 8:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Actors Studio revives Hollywood classic'
Kelowna Actors Studio revives Hollywood classic
A Hollywood classic is coming to life in the Okanagan, thanks to the Kelowna Actors Studio. Sydney Morton pulls back the curtain on the local production of Singing in the Rain.
What many consider the greatest Hollywood musical ever made is now transcending film and being brought to the stage at the Kelowna Actors’ Studio.

Singin’ in the Rain is one of the biggest movie musicals of all time,” said Ethan Landygo,  artistic associate at Kelowna Actors’ Studio.

The cast has been training for weeks and has had hundreds of hours of rehearsal time to bring the spectacle to life.

One of the company’s shining stars, Joanne Ryan, marks her eighth consecutive show with The Actors’ Studio and celebrates her 30th year in her theatre career. In this production, she is tapping her way into the hearts of the audience as Kathy Seldon.

“There is a lot going on in Singin’ in the Rain. It’s a true triple-threat golden age musical,” said Ryan.

“You have fabulous costuming, you have big characters, big chorus numbers, you have tap and all kinds of disciplines of dance.”

Chad Abrahamson is lacing up his tap shoes to bring the suave character, Don Lockwood, to life.

“It’s right during the time where we go from the silent film to the talkies, and there are going to be some changes and all the little falling-outs that happen,” said Abrahamson

The cast sing and dance their way back through time, transporting the audience to the golden age of Hollywood.

“It’s a lot of work, you’ve got to go through every scene, every line and making sure you get the cadence right and the inflection right and all these things,” said Caden Hergott, who takes on the role of ‘Cosmo Brown’.

Singin’ in the Rain will come to the stage at the Kelowna Actors Studio from April 23  to May 11.

 

