Manitoba First Nations share priorities ahead of federal election

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has laid out it’s priorities ahead of the federal election. The 21 page document highlights the most pressing issues facing First Nations.

AMC grand chief Kyra Wilson says she would like to see more treaty implementation.

“That would address so many of the issues we are seeing with First Nations communities and First Nations people. When you look at the conversations we have with government, it’s always supposed nation to nation and I don’t think that we are there yet,” Wilson said.

Meanwhile, First Nations voter and community leader Michael Redhead Champagne says he frustrated as candidates who are leading in polling, haven’t spoke about the challenges facing Indigenous people.

“One simple thing I would like to see the candidates talk about is ‘does the gov (government) of Canada have the responsibility to provide clean water to it’s citizen?’ that’s one simple thing,” Redhead Champagne said.

