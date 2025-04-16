Menu

Air traffic controller shortage leads to delays at Vancouver airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2025 5:42 pm
1 min read
CAE training future air traffic controllers in Montreal to meet growing demand
RELATED: The sky is the limit for those looking to start a new career as an air traffic controller. NAV Canada and CAE have joined forces to train future employees right here in Montreal. As Tim Sargeant reports, industry demand is growing with thousands of new positions expected to be filled over the next 10 years – Jan 16, 2025
The agency that provides air traffic control for Canada’s airports is warning travellers at Vancouver’s airport of flight delays over what it says are “resource constraints.”

Nav Canada says in a social media post that passengers need to check the status of their flights with their airlines before they head to Vancouver International Airport.

The agency said earlier this year that there was a severe shortage of air traffic controllers who help manage 18 million square kilometres of Canadian airspace.

Nav Canada says in a statement that a temporary traffic management Initiative was implemented at Vancouver’s airport on Wednesday “related to unplanned absences.”

It says it is actively working to keep air traffic moving as “safely and as efficiently as possible.”

Vancouver International Airport says in a statement that travellers can expect delays, cancellations or changes in their flights, which may also affect connecting flights.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

