Health

B.C. urged to cut ties with U.S. LifeLabs owner amid Trump tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2025 8:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier directs government to cancel American contracts'
B.C. premier directs government to cancel American contracts
RELATED: Amidst the ongoing trade war with the U.S., the province is stepping up its campaign to buy B.C. and buy Canadian - with the premier issuing a new directive. Keith Baldrey reports.
A public health advocacy group is urging the British Columbia government to end a contract with an American company that owns LifeLabs, the province’s main provider of outpatient lab services.

The BC Health Coalition has issued an open letter urging Premier David Eby to follow through on a directive he issued last week for all government bodies to review their connections to U.S. firms amid the tariff dispute, then cancel its contract with Quest Diagnostics.

The American firm acquired LifeLabs across Canada last year for $1.35 billion, and the company is now involved in a labour dispute with its B.C. workers who are eight weeks into strike action.

Click to play video: 'LifeLabs strike stretches into week 7'
LifeLabs strike stretches into week 7
Trending Now

About 1,200 striking LifeLabs workers are members of the B.C. General Employees Union and have been conducting rotating job action, temporarily closing labs on certain days.

The coalition’s letter now urges the province to bring laboratory services into the public system.

The letter says that a public system would reduce wait times, save money, and improve working conditions and service deliveries.

The release of the letter comes ahead of LifeLabs workers job action outside the B.C. legislature on Wednesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

