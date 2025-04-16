Jays’ Scherzer encouraged after throwing this week

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer, who’s on the injured list due to right thumb inflammation, was scheduled to visit a hand specialist on Wednesday in Florida.

Toronto manager John Schneider said the veteran right-hander, who threw on Monday and Tuesday, planned to meet with Dr. Veronica Diaz. Based in Jupiter, Fla., she has served as a consultant with one of Scherzer’s former teams, the Washington Nationals.

“It’s like a day-to-day thing,” Schneider said Wednesday. “And I think getting clarity from a doctor he’s familiar with will hopefully keep that going in the same direction.

“But he was more encouraged with how it felt yesterday than he was when he was in Baltimore.”

Scherzer, who threw a few times during the Blue Jays’ recent road trip, received a cortisone injection on March 31 during a visit with Dr. Thomas Graham.

In his first start for Toronto on March 29 against the Orioles, Scherzer left after three innings because of back muscle soreness. He said the thumb issue was to blame, and he was added to the 15-day IL the next day.

“You don’t want it to linger and you don’t want him to miss an extended period of time,” Schneider said before Toronto’s matinee against the Atlanta Braves. “He was more encouraged yesterday in talking to him and a little bit more today, so that’s a good thing.

“But we definitely want him back, that’s for damn sure.”

Once Scherzer is cleared to resume a regular routine, Schneider estimated he’d need at least a couple weeks to build back up for a return.

Left-hander Easton Lucas has filled in while Scherzer has been out. He has posted a 2-1 record and 4.70 earned-run average over three starts.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, signed a one-year deal worth US$15.5 million with the Blue Jays in February. He was 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for the Texas Rangers last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.