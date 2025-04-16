SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadiens host Hurricanes in season’s biggest game

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2025 12:02 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens are gearing up for their biggest game of the season Wednesday.

The Canadiens host the Carolina Hurricanes in their regular-season finale with a chance to clinch a playoff spot on the line.

Montreal needs at least one point to secure the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena'
Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena
Story continues below advertisement

If the Canadiens lose, they will only qualify for the post-season if the trailing Columbus Blue Jackets fail to win their home matchup Thursday against the New York Islanders in regulation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Because of the game’s importance and the millions of viewers it is expected to draw, the French-language federal election debate is taking place two hours earlier than originally planned Wednesday to minimize a conflict.

Trending Now

The Canadiens have missed opportunities to clinch in their three previous games, losing in regulation to the Ottawa Senators before falling in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs and losing in a shootout to the Chicago Blackhawks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices