Canadiens host Hurricanes in season’s biggest game

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens are gearing up for their biggest game of the season Wednesday.

The Canadiens host the Carolina Hurricanes in their regular-season finale with a chance to clinch a playoff spot on the line.

Montreal needs at least one point to secure the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

If the Canadiens lose, they will only qualify for the post-season if the trailing Columbus Blue Jackets fail to win their home matchup Thursday against the New York Islanders in regulation.

Because of the game’s importance and the millions of viewers it is expected to draw, the French-language federal election debate is taking place two hours earlier than originally planned Wednesday to minimize a conflict.

The Canadiens have missed opportunities to clinch in their three previous games, losing in regulation to the Ottawa Senators before falling in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs and losing in a shootout to the Chicago Blackhawks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.