NHLers on the challenges of winding down post-game

Morgan Rielly is often still replaying the game in his mind.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman has also developed a routine across 12 seasons grinding against NHL opponents that helps him relax after stepping off the ice and out of the action.

Hydration and a meal are key. Maybe a glass of wine at home, on the plane or in his hotel room.

He then flicks on the tablet.

“I watch my shifts,” Rielly explained. “You’re constantly thinking, ‘Could I have done something different? Why did I do that? What else was there? Was the shot the right play.’ You’re breaking down all the stuff.

“When I rewatch the game, it can quiet that inner voice and then I can chill.”

Unwinding after battling for 60 minutes takes many forms for players across the league.

Some have no issue drifting off to sleep, while others — adrenalin still coursing through their bodies after emotion-filled nights in jam-packed arenas — have trouble getting settled.

New York Rangers blueliner K’Andre Miller said sleep is an important step in the preparation process.

“A big part of the game that a lot of people don’t think about,” he said. “Throughout a season there’s a lot of travel, a lot of tense games, a lot of longer games, different start times, overtimes, shootouts.”

Miller has a phone app to help him calm down after having difficulty at times earlier in his career: “It’s worked wonders.”

Players have plenty of resources at their disposal to get the rest they need. Some teams, including the Vancouver Canucks, have even used sleep doctors in the past to deal with the rigours of long road trips through multiple time zones.

Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev usually drifts off with a TV show or movie on in the background, but added there are instances when it’s tough switch off with that night’s game still ringing in his ears.

“We’ve all had our moments ,” he said. “Especially in bigger circumstances than others — playoff games or playing in your hometown. The rush and the adrenalin shoots through you.”

Seattle Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma said switching off after standing behind benches in the same intense environment can be equally challenging.

“We don’t come down immediately,” he said of the post-game routine. “There’s always some good and there’s always some bad that you’ve got to unpack. For me, it doesn’t happen for a long time. I typically watch two periods of hockey over again, and typically have (wine) nearby.”

Leafs centre John Tavares said one of his tricks through the years has been to avoid one of hockey’s entrenched game-day rituals — the afternoon nap.

“That helps the cause,” he said with a smile.

Tavares also tries to stay off his phone or wears glasses that block blue light if there’s need for a post-game screen.

“You learn how you deal with it,” he said. “Light’s a big one … that’s the one that I noticed really, really helps. The glasses, as quirky as they can be, they work if you have to have your phone close to your face.”

St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn said he’s heard of teammates tossing and turning until 4 a.m. after games.

“I’ve been very lucky,” he said. “Haven’t needed sleep doctors or sleeping pills. I guess I’ve been able to shut my brain off.”

Rielly said rest has simply rocketed up his list of priorities as he’s matured in the league.

“When I was younger, it was just like, ‘You’ll deal with tomorrow, when tomorrow comes,'” he said. “But it’s an important part of our recovery.”

FEELING BLUE

The Rangers captured last season’s Presidents’ Trophy for the NHL’s top regular-season record before making it all the way to the Eastern Conference final.

There were dreams of the Stanley Cup returning to the Big Apple back in October.

The 2024-25 campaign instead turned into a nightmare.

New York sits 11th in the conference at 38-36-7 heading into the club’s finale Thursday at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The futures of both head coach Peter Laviolette and general manager Chris Drury will be storylines to watch when the Rangers begin to pick up the pieces later this week.

RIVALRY RENEWED

The Leafs clinched top spot in the Atlantic Division to secure an opening-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators — and the first post-season Battle of Ontario in more than two decades.

Toronto beat Ottawa four times in five springs between 2000 and 2004, including a pair of series that went seven games.

“It’ll be cool. It’s been a long time,” Leafs captain Auston Matthews said following Tuesday’s 4-0 shutout of the Buffalo Sabres. “It’s good for hockey.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.