‘I don’t think I’m going to have a choice’: Why some Americans are considering a move north

As U.S. President Donald Trump continues his 51st state rhetoric, it appears more Americans are considering a move to Canada.

For Salem Took, who lives in Maine, Trump’s re-election restarted conversations about moving to Canada — for various important reasons.

“I’m trans. That’s probably the biggest one. And I’m pretty well-documented,” said Took.

Took says the rising cost of living and federal program cuts are also concerns.

But the conversation comes with mixed feelings. Took owns a home with their partner, and their children are in school.

“We were supposed to stay here… I don’t want to be a rat jumping a ship. I don’t think I’m going to have a choice though,” said Took.

A satirical website, called Join Canada, Eh, has Americans voting on which U.S. they want to become Canada’s 11th province.

“This is an opportunity for Americans to vent and to laugh and to relate to Canadians,” said Corey Ross from Starvox Entertainment, which operates the social media campaign.

So far, it’s garnered more than one million votes — and Michigan is in the lead.

Atlantic Canada’s closest state, Maine, is currently in eighth place.

But satire aside, immigration lawyer Nushka Blais says American interest in moving to New Brunswick is growing.

“In New Brunswick, we’ve got some pretty close borders to the U.S., and some pretty close relationships, and so in areas like Saint Andrews, St. Stephen, will have a lot more interest,” she said.

Google trends show a similar growth. The phrase, “move to Canada,” hit the highest interest in 20 years for Maine residents when Trump was re-elected last November.