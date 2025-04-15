SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Santander, Roden hit homers as Jays top Braves 6-3

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2025 9:50 pm
2 min read
Share

TORONTO – Anthony Santander belted a three-run homer and Alan Roden hit a two-run shot to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Both blasts came off Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1) in Toronto’s five-run fifth inning.

Myles Straw led off with a single and scored on Roden’s first career homer. Bo Bichette doubled and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked before Santander hit a no-doubt shot for his second homer of the year.

Kevin Gausman (2-1), who gave up solo homers to Austin Riley and Matt Olson, had six strikeouts. He allowed two earned runs and six hits over six innings.

Roden scored Toronto’s first run in the third inning when he beat Riley’s throw home on a Guerrero chopper.

Blue Jays reliever Chad Green gave up a solo homer to Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning.

All players wore No. 42 to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. The number was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997.

Announced attendance was 26,979. The game took two hours 33 minutes to play.

Before the game, the Blue Jays recalled utility man Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo and placed outfielder Nathan Lukes on the paternity list. Barger batted seventh and got the start in right field.

KEY MOMENT

Straw fouled off a pair of fastballs at 97 m.p.h. and worked a full count before stroking his fifth-inning single.

The next four batters reached base as the Blue Jays (10-8) broke the game open. Schwellenbach was pulled later in the frame.

KEY STAT

The two-dinger effort finally pushed Toronto into double digits in team home runs this season.

The Blue Jays started the night last among the 30 MLB teams with just nine homers.

UP NEXT

The teams will close out the three-game interleague series with a matinee on Wednesday.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98) was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays. The Braves (5-12) did not immediately name their starter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

AdChoices