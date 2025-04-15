Winnipeg Jets’ Lowry, Bauer of Manitoba Moose nominated for community awards

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry and Manitoba Moose defenceman Tyrel Bauer are both finalists for year-end community awards

Lowry is the Jets’ nominee for the annual King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to a player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

Lowry was selected by the Jets and is one of 32 finalists for the award. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Former Jets forward Kevin Hayes in the nominee from the Philadelphia Flyers.

The award was first presented in 1988 and Kris King is the only Jets’ player to win the award back in 1996.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey was the Jets’ finalist last season.

Bauer is the Moose winner for the AHL Man of the Year Award for his “outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations.”

He’s now one of 32 finalists for the AHL’s Yanick Dupre Memorial Award after the 23-year-old served as a coach on the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy under-11 team for the second straight season. He also made appearances for the St. Amant Foundation, Siloam Mission, and he also does work for the Kinship and Foster Family Network of Manitoba.

Jimmy Oligny was last year’s winner for the Moose and he also won the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award in 2023.

This year’s winner will be announced by the AHL later this month.