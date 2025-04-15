Menu

Video link
Headline link
Lifestyle

Housing and mental health a hot topic at the SUMA Convention

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 7:08 pm
1 min read
Housing and mental health a hot topic at the SUMA Convention
Every year at the SUMA Convention in Saskatoon, resolutions are shared by municipalities as a way to bring their issues to the forefront.

Twenty resolutions were brought forward this year, with only two not passing — those being Limiting Tax Exemptions for Municipal Properties and Voting Ability for Non-Resident Business Owners.

Two resolutions were passed with significant support, both around the issue of homelessness and mental health and addictions.

Those resolutions were Emergency Shelter and Low-Barrier Supportive Housing Funding and Funding for Mental Health and Social Services.

Check out the video above for the full story.

