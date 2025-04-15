Housing and mental health a hot topic at the SUMA Convention

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Every year at the SUMA Convention in Saskatoon, resolutions are shared by municipalities as a way to bring their issues to the forefront.

Twenty resolutions were brought forward this year, with only two not passing — those being Limiting Tax Exemptions for Municipal Properties and Voting Ability for Non-Resident Business Owners.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two resolutions were passed with significant support, both around the issue of homelessness and mental health and addictions.

Those resolutions were Emergency Shelter and Low-Barrier Supportive Housing Funding and Funding for Mental Health and Social Services.

Check out the video above for the full story.