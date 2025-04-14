Saskatoon report shows the reality of renting while homeless

A new report from the Saskatoon HUB, which works out of the Saskatoon Police Service, goes beyond detailing the lack of affordable housing in Saskatchewan.
In the report, the HUB said, “Wait lists for affordable housing are very long and many private rental properties are not an option for our referrals due to cost and past rental history.”
As Global’s Nicole Healey explains, despite tireless efforts from local advocates and organizations such as the Central Urban Métis Federation, Inc., many renters are finding themselves shut out of the market entirely.
