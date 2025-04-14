SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

Guerrero and Jays celebrate long-term extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he’s always going to remember this day.

Friends, family, teammates and members of the team’s front office joined him at Rogers Centre for a celebratory news conference after he signed a 14-year contract extension worth US$500 million.

News that the two sides had agreed to a deal first broke a week ago. The Blue Jays confirmed the signing last Wednesday when the team was on the road.

Guerrero is a homegrown face of the franchise who has been one of the sport’s more impactful players since making his big-league debut in 2019.

He finished second in American League MVP voting in 2021. The four-time all-star was sixth in last year’s vote.

Guerrero’s extension kicks in next year and will last through the 2039 campaign when he’ll be 40 years old.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

