Fire

Manitoba RCMP seek 2 people of interest in connection with Carman church fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carman church destroyed by fire'
Carman church destroyed by fire
A community is devastated after Grace St. Johns Church in Carman was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning – Mar 18, 2025
Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking to identify two people of interest in connection with a church fire in Carman last month.

Officers were called to the blaze that gutted Grace St. John’s Church in the southern Manitoba town around 4:15 a.m. on March 13, and put a call out to the public for any video footage in and around the area that morning.

Manitoba RCMP hope to identify the two people seen in surveillance footage. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP hope to identify the two people seen in surveillance footage. Manitoba RCMP hope to identify the two people seen in surveillance footage.

Further investigation has led police to surveillance footage of two unknown people, and Mounties are reaching out to the public once again for help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carman detachment at 204-745-6760.

Click to play video: 'Brandon, Man. creates arson task force as number of suspicious fires rises'
Brandon, Man. creates arson task force as number of suspicious fires rises
