Manitoba RCMP seek 2 people of interest in connection with Carman church fire

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking to identify two people of interest in connection with a church fire in Carman last month.

Officers were called to the blaze that gutted Grace St. John’s Church in the southern Manitoba town around 4:15 a.m. on March 13, and put a call out to the public for any video footage in and around the area that morning.

View image in full screen Manitoba RCMP hope to identify the two people seen in surveillance footage. Manitoba RCMP hope to identify the two people seen in surveillance footage.

Further investigation has led police to surveillance footage of two unknown people, and Mounties are reaching out to the public once again for help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carman detachment at 204-745-6760.