Ontario unions say struggling colleges can be ‘lifeboat’ through economic turmoil

A coalition of labour groups is the latest to call on the Ford government to spend more on Ontario’s public colleges as part of a tariff response strategy, saying the training they provide is key to reducing economic reliance on the United States.

On Monday, union leaders took to Queen’s Park to make their pitch to “save” Ontario’s college sector, linking the struggling institutions to Canada’s trade war with the United States.

“How well Ontario can weather this storm depends on our college system, a system that is crumbling under provincial neglect,” said JP Hornick, president of OPSEU, which represents 45,000 college support and faculty staff.

“Our colleges touch every sector in every corner of the province yet we are seeing access to education shrink at a time when we desperately need to expand upon it.”

The request is similar to a plea made by Colleges Ontario, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Council of Ontario Universities last month.

Colleges across the province have struggled since early 2024, when the federal government capped the number of international students studying in Ontario. That reduction hit a funding stream responsible for roughly one-third of college revenue in the province and left the industry struggling.

Some colleges have closed campuses, others have cut programs. Many have laid off staff or offered early retirement.

Laura Walton, the president of the Ontario Federation of Labour, said ensuring programs remained open at colleges was key to the spine of the provincial economy.

“Colleges are not a luxury; they’re a critical infrastructure,” she said. “They train the health care workers, the technicians, the builders, the people who keep Ontario running. And in the skilled trades, proper education isn’t optional.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Colleges and University pointed to the $500 million the government has promised to spend on STEM programs and skills development training as evidence of further investment in the sector.

“As we have been all along, our government is squarely focused on ensuring that Ontario post-secondary programs get students into rewarding careers that address the province’s current and future labour market needs,” they said.

“We will continue to work alongside our sector to ensure Ontario keeps delivering the world-class education our province is proudly known for.”

Adaeze Mbalaja, who chairs the Canadian Federation of Students, said she felt there was a suggestion in and around colleges that some programs are worth more than others.

“As students, we firmly reject the implications that certain programs have more value or more worth than others, a belief that this current government continues to push,” she said.

“The solution to this crisis within post-secondary education lies in a complete overhaul of our understanding and perspective.”

Hornick stressed that spending money to expand access to college programs would be critical to protecting the provincial economy as it is buffeted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s changing tariff plans.

“There are hard days ahead but if we get this right our college system can be the lifeboat that keeps us afloat,” Hornick said.