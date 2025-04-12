Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Lethbridge Trail Alliance kicks off first coulee trail maintenance day

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted April 12, 2025 7:16 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge Trail Alliance kicks off coulee trail maintenance
The Lethbridge Trail Alliance held its first official trail workday after partnering with the City of Lethbridge in December 2024.
After forming a partnership with the City of Lethbridge in December 2024, the Lethbridge Trail Alliance officially began its work on the coulee trail system this weekend.

Volunteers gathered with tools and energy to clean, trim and restore one of the city’s oldest and most used trails.

Ralph Arnold, president of the LTA, has been running in the coulees for more than 30 years. He says it’s rewarding to see people coming together to care for trails that have been part of the community for decades.

“It’s nice to see it well used, all kinds of people using it, and nice to see it getting a little love and care,” Arnold said.

With more trail workdays planned, the LTA hopes their efforts will help reduce trail erosion and limit the creation of unofficial paths.

Volunteer Matthew Tata says contributing to the effort felt long overdue.

“There’s really nothing like this,” he said. “It’s one of the standout things about Lethbridge.”

