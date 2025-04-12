Lethbridge Trail Alliance kicks off first coulee trail maintenance day

Send this page to someone via email

After forming a partnership with the City of Lethbridge in December 2024, the Lethbridge Trail Alliance officially began its work on the coulee trail system this weekend.

Volunteers gathered with tools and energy to clean, trim and restore one of the city’s oldest and most used trails.

Ralph Arnold, president of the LTA, has been running in the coulees for more than 30 years. He says it’s rewarding to see people coming together to care for trails that have been part of the community for decades.

“It’s nice to see it well used, all kinds of people using it, and nice to see it getting a little love and care,” Arnold said.

With more trail workdays planned, the LTA hopes their efforts will help reduce trail erosion and limit the creation of unofficial paths.

Volunteer Matthew Tata says contributing to the effort felt long overdue.

“There’s really nothing like this,” he said. “It’s one of the standout things about Lethbridge.”