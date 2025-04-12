Funeral held for Antonine Maillet, renowned Acadian author who died in February

Send this page to someone via email

A funeral was held Saturday for Antonine Maillet, with songs and theatrical performances highlighting a celebration of the life of the renowned Acadian playwright and author.

It was a full house at Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption Cathedral in Moncton were people lined up two hours before Maillet’s ashes were brought into the historic church.

A number of dignitaries including New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt and Public Security Minister Robert Gauvin, a former actor from the region, attended the event.

Maillet died at her Montreal home on Feb. 17 at the age of 95.

View image in full screen The funeral for Antonine Maillet was held at the Cathédrale Notre-Dame-de-l’Assompition in Moncton, N.B., Saturday, April 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. The Canadian Press

Born in New Brunswick, she became the first Canadian writer to receive the prestigious French literary award Prix Goncourt in 1979 for her novel “Pélagie-la-Charette.” Throughout her career her work was deeply inspired by the history, language, folklore and traditions of the Acadian people, with more than 20 novels and 12 plays to her name.

Her play “La Sagouine,” first performed in 1971 with Viola Léger in the title role, was a massive success, helping instil pride in Acadians and contributing to a cultural revival. “Pélagie-la-Charette,” meanwhile, made her famous in France, selling more than a million copies.

“Many firsts illuminated Ms. Maillet’s life. Among them, she was the first woman to assume the role of Chancellor of the Université de Moncton,” said New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Louise Imbeault, adding she performed the role “with all the conviction and panache for which she is known.”

“Ms. Maillet, it is an entire people, as diverse as your characters, who salute you and say thank you,” Imbeault said.

Singer Edith Butler, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to a concert, gave a touching account in a video presented during the ceremony.

“The last time I saw her was for her 95th birthday party … She stood up straight, spoke for 20 minutes without ever making a mistake. Her head was clear, she was still the little five-year-old girl,” she said.

“Antonine, my teacher, my mentor, my friend, have a good trip,” Butler said, her voice cracking.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for Acadia, I love you.”