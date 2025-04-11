Manitobans expecting local tourism boom this summer

See more sharing options

Nestled in the Whiteshell Provincial Park is Falcon Trails Resort.

Caleigh Christie and her family run the lakeside property and ski hill.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to come out to the woods, the boreal forest, and cozy up in a cabin,” Christie said.

All 17 cabins are nearly booked for the year, a similar trend to Manitoba provincial campsites.

