Canada

Manitobans expecting local tourism boom this summer

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitobans expecting local tourism boom this summer'
Manitobans expecting local tourism boom this summer
Many Manitobans are looking to avoid travelling south of the border and opting to explore at home instead. As Teagan Rasche reports, that means many Manitoba summer getaways are preparing for a busy season ahead.
Nestled in the Whiteshell Provincial Park is Falcon Trails Resort.

Caleigh Christie and her family run the lakeside property and ski hill.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to come out to the woods, the boreal forest, and cozy up in a cabin,” Christie said.

All 17 cabins are nearly booked for the year, a similar trend to Manitoba provincial campsites.

For the full story, watch the video above.

