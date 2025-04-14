Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

April 19 – Proven Winners

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted April 14, 2025 1:10 am
1 min read
The Brand Gardeners Trust View image in full screen
Proven Winners.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Proven Winners, Talk to the Experts at 12 pm on QR Calgary.

Bring vibrant, flowering annuals, perennials, and shrubs to your garden with Proven Winners. Proven Winners is a worldwide plant company and a brand that gardeners trust. When you grow Proven Winners, you’re growing a garden trialled and tested by experienced growers worldwide to ensure your garden is vibrant and healthy. Join Meryl Coombs, where he talks with the experienced growers at Proven Winners and learn more about the latest research to help our gardens grow. For more information, visit Proven Winners | The Brand Gardeners Trust

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices