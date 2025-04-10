Another official resigns from legal group that disinvited ‘Peace by Chocolate’ owner

Send this page to someone via email

Another top official has resigned from a national legal group over its cancellation of a speech by a Syrian refugee who became a celebrated Nova Scotia entrepreneur.

Sheila Gibb, The Advocates’ Society’s treasurer, says she stepped down because of the “hurt and trauma” caused by the decision to disinvite Tareq Hadhad over comments about the war in Gaza.

Gibb says in an online statement Wednesday that the society strayed from its core values of diversity and inclusiveness, which has had a “chilling effect” on members.

Last month, the Advocates’ Society rescinded its invitation to Hadhad, the owner of Peace by Chocolate, after some members complained about a post on the social media platform X in which he referred to the “genocide” in Gaza.

Gibb says the group’s failure to welcome the refugee-turned-entrepreneur was a missed opportunity to hear diverse voices and have meaningful dialogue.

She says Hadhad was held to a different standard than other speakers who have addressed the group.

“We live in a polarized world, but issues like this are not binary,” Gibb says. “They are nuanced and require sensitivity, empathy and space to discuss.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.