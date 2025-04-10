Eby directs B.C. government to scrap U.S. contracts ‘where viable’ amid Trump trade war

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is stepping up its non-tariff retaliation against the United States, amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats.

The province has previously directed Crown corporations and government agencies to avoid U.S. products where possible.

On Thursday, Premier David Eby said they are now being directed to — wherever possible — cancel American contracts, subscriptions, travel plans and membership in trade organizations.

“There are many ready Canadian substitutes for American products and services that are available at equivalent cost to Crown corporations and government, and wherever possible our expectation is that these Crown corporations and government officials make the decision to switch,” Eby said.

“They must do this work. Where it’s not possible to substitute Canadian products they need to work with suppliers to try to find ways to encourage the development of Canadian products and services that will substitute for American. This is a chance for us to build up our provincial economy and our national economy.”

Eby said trade obligations had previously prevented the province from prioritizing Canadian contracts, but that now the U.S. has walked away from those agreements the province is free to act.

He said the province had been looking at the possibility of a contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service to provide last-mile internet access in rural areas, and has since scrapped the idea.

While Eby said the direction is not “voluntary,” Eby acknowledged there may be contracts that can’t be easily or affordably replaced with a Canadian or non-U.S. option, citing medical supplies as an example.

“Ten per cent is fine on a magazine subscription, but 10 per cent on a billion-dollar project is not,” he said.

“So trusting in the discretion of the people who make these decisions to be able to make those judgment calls is really important.”

Eby’s comments come amid another day of high volatility on global markets, in the wake of Trump’s fluctuating tariff policy.

After pulling the trigger on stiff global tariffs, Trump reversed course on Thursday — freezing global tariff rates at 10 per cent for 90 days, while hammering China with tariffs of over 100 per cent.

While Canada escaped the latest tariff mayhem, 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum, steel and non-CUSMA-compliant trade remain in effect.

The U.S. is also in the process of more than doubling duties on softwood lumber, a key British Columbia export.