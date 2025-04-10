Legault cites capacity amid outcry from Haitian community over asylum seeker comments

Send this page to someone via email

Premier François Legault says Quebec doesn’t have the capacity to take in more immigrants amid a surge in the number of asylum seekers arriving at the province’s border with the United States.

Legault told reporters Thursday in Sherrington, Que., that the sheer numbers are stretching Quebec’s social security net to the limit.

Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge faced criticism Tuesday after responding to the increase in asylum seekers — many of whom are of Haitian origin — by saying that Quebec cannot “welcome all the world’s misery.”

Legault says he understands that those showing up at the border are trying to improve their lives by coming to Quebec.

But he says the province has seen the number of temporary immigrants double to 600,000 from 300,000 in the past two years, putting pressure on education, health and housing services.

Roberge wrote on the X social media platform Wednesday that he will not apologize for the comments, saying his intention was to accurately describe Quebec’s ability to receive newcomers.