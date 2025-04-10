Large explosion heard in Abbotsford, police searching for source

Send this page to someone via email

A large explosion was heard in an Abbotsford neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Abbotsford police said the explosion was heard in the McKee area.

Multiple emergency services are in the area looking for the source of the explosion. If the public has any additional information on the source, they are asked to contact police.

It is unclear at this time what exploded. Global News has reached out to police for more information.

More to come.