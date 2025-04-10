Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Large explosion heard in Abbotsford, police searching for source

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
Abbotsford police are searching for the source of an explosion on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police are searching for the source of an explosion on Thursday morning. Abbotsford police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A large explosion was heard in an Abbotsford neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Abbotsford police said the explosion was heard in the McKee area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Multiple emergency services are in the area looking for the source of the explosion. If the public has any additional information on the source, they are asked to contact police.

Trending Now

It is unclear at this time what exploded. Global News has reached out to police for more information.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices