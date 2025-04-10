1 dead, 2 injured in fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two others had to be rescued from an apartment fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood, the city’s fire chief said Thursday.

Firefighters battled “extreme fire conditions” as they pulled the three people from the building along a busy stretch of College Street, Chief Jim Jessop said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Very unfortunate situation. Our condolences to those impacted by the fatal fire this morning,” he told reporters at the scene.

Paramedics say one adult died at the scene and two others were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say firefighters responded to a fire at the building on College Street at Manning Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. The first floor of the building is a sandwich shop, with apartments on the second and third floors.

Jessop said the fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor. There was significant damage to the rooms and the unit of origin, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said College Street was closed in the area.