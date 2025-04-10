Menu

Fire

1 dead, 2 injured in fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Toronto Fire at the scene of a fatal fire on College Street on April 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire at the scene of a fatal fire on College Street on April 10, 2025. Global News
One person is dead and two others had to be rescued from an apartment fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood, the city’s fire chief said Thursday.

Firefighters battled “extreme fire conditions” as they pulled the three people from the building along a busy stretch of College Street, Chief Jim Jessop said.

“Very unfortunate situation. Our condolences to those impacted by the fatal fire this morning,” he told reporters at the scene.

Paramedics say one adult died at the scene and two others were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say firefighters responded to a fire at the building on College Street at Manning Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. The first floor of the building is a sandwich shop, with apartments on the second and third floors.

Jessop said the fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor. There was significant damage to the rooms and the unit of origin, he said.

Police said College Street was closed in the area.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

