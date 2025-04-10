B.C.’s Kootenay Lake ferries to resume full service Friday following long labour dispute

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s labour minister says the Kootenay Lake ferries are expected to resume full service Friday following a months-long labour dispute.

Jennifer Whiteside says the B.C. General Employees’ Union and their employer, Western Pacific Marine, have agreed to submit proposals on remaining contract matters to a special mediator, who will then issue binding recommendations.

The government called in mediator Vince Ready on March 30 to try to solve the dispute.

Unionized workers have been on strike since Nov. 3, seeking wage increases, scheduling adjustments and extended benefits for auxiliary workers, reducing ferry services for multiple communities in southeast B.C.

A statement from the union says workers will end their strike Friday after “days of intensive work in special mediation.”

Union president Paul Finch says members are eager to return to work now that many contentious issues have been resolved, and they’re confident the remaining matters will be fairly settled by Ready.

“While bargaining hit a setback when Western Pacific Marine unexpectedly slashed their wage offer, the mediator’s involvement has helped move the process forward in a positive direction,” Finch says in a statement.

“By agreeing to a binding recommendation, we are confident that an agreement can be reached that will resolve key issues and ensure the long-term stability of the Kootenay Lake Ferry Service.”

The union statement says both sides will develop submissions and take part in a hearing with Ready, who will consider both positions before issuing recommendations.